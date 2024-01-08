en English
Arts & Entertainment

Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a prestigious event celebrated annually to honor outstanding achievements in film and television, witnessed a playful and light-hearted exchange between two notable figures — singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil.

A Humorous Exchange on the Red Carpet

The night was filled with glittering stars, but it was the candid interaction between Eilish and Kalil that caught the public eye. The two were seen exchanging compliments, both humorously using the phrase ‘hot as balls’ to describe each other’s stunning appearance. This unexpected and memorable moment became a highlight of the event, showcasing the camaraderie and mutual admiration between them.

Billie Eilish’s Admiration for Women

In a recent interview, Eilish had expressed her deep appreciation for women, which adds context to the interaction. She spoke about how women inspire her, reflecting on the strength, beauty, and resilience they embody. Her exchange with Kalil at the Golden Globes seemed to echo these sentiments, as they both accoladed each other with the colloquial expression ‘hot as balls’.

‘Hot as Balls’ Becomes the Talk of the Town

The use of such an informal and humorous phrase by Eilish and Kalil to describe each other’s appearance captured public attention. It not only highlighted their sense of humor but also the lighter side of an otherwise formal awards ceremony. As the phrase ‘hot as balls’ trended online, it became a memorable highlight of the 2024 Golden Globes.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

