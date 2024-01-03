Billboard’s Power Players’ Choice Award Voting Enters Final Round

The music industry is currently abuzz with the ongoing voting for Billboard’s prestigious Power Players’ Choice Award. This esteemed accolade aims to honor the executive who has had the most transformative impact on the music business in the past year. A distinction exclusive to Billboard Pro members, the voting process is designed to ensure a fair and democratic selection of the winner.

Finalists Face Off in Power Players’ Choice Award

After an initial round of nominations and a semi-final selection of the top 20 candidates, the Power Players’ Choice Award has now entered its final phase. The competition has been whittled down to five finalists, who are now vying for the coveted title. The conclusion of this final round of voting is scheduled for January 14, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Power 100: A Glimpse of the Industry’s Movers and Shakers

In addition to the Power Players’ Choice Award, Billboard also curates the Power 100 list. This comprehensive ranking offers a snapshot of the most influential executives in the music industry, a highly anticipated announcement set to take place in February. The Power Players’ Choice Award, introduced last January, is a valuable addition to this list.

Expansion of the Power Players’ Choice Awards

The Power Players’ Choice Awards is not limited to a single category. It complements an array of specialized awards such as the Country Power Players, R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players, and Latin Power Players’ Choice Awards. In a significant development, the 2024 Power Players’ Choice Award will broaden its scope to include categories for International Power Players and Top Music Lawyers, further enhancing its prestige in the global music industry.