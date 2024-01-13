en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bill Hayes, Beloved ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 98

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Bill Hayes, Beloved ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 98

Bill Hayes, the esteemed actor who charmed audiences for over fifty years as Doug Williams on the celebrated soap opera, ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died at age 98. His portrayal of Doug Williams, from 1970 till his death in 2023, has been a significant part of the show’s history, marking the end of an era for its ardent followers. The news of Hayes’s passing was officially announced by the daytime show, with Deadline recognized as the source reporting his death.

A Veteran Star of ‘Days of Our Lives’

Hayes’s portrayal of Doug Williams spanned more than 2,000 episodes, earning him a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2018. This remarkable longevity on a single show speaks to both his talent and the love viewers had for his character. He was not merely a recurring character; he was the bedrock of the Williams-Horton family, a key narrative element that shaped the contours of the long-running soap opera.

Duo with Susan Seaforth Hayes

Off-screen, Hayes was married to his co-star, Susan Seaforth Hayes, an Emmy-winning actress. Onscreen, they were the beloved couple, Doug and Julie Williams, a pairing that resonated with viewers and helped cement the show’s popularity. The real-life chemistry between Hayes and his wife translated beautifully to their on-screen relationship, making them a cornerstone couple of the series. This off-screen and on-screen partnership lasted until his death, adding a layer of authenticity to their performances.

A Multifaceted Career and Lasting Legacy

Before his illustrious acting career, Hayes was a World War II fighter pilot, demonstrating his valor and commitment in service to his country. Beyond his acting, he was also an accomplished recording artist. Throughout his life, Hayes wore many hats, but his enduring legacy will be his role as Doug Williams. His departure leaves a significant void in the ‘Days of Our Lives’ ensemble and is felt deeply by fans and colleagues alike. His memory will continue to live on through the stories told on and off the screen, his contributions forever etched in the annals of daytime television.

Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

