Bill Hader’s Favorite Films of 2023: A Glimpse into the Actor-Director’s Cinematic Preferences

In a recent poll conducted by IndieWire, renowned director and actor Bill Hader unveiled his favorite films of 2023, a list that spans a range of genres, from blockbusters to indie films. Hader’s choices not only provide insight into his cinematic preferences but also underscore his appreciation for diverse narratives and filmmaking techniques.

Eclectic Choices

Hader’s picks reveal a refined taste for cinema, as they encompass a wide variety of genres and styles. He praised the film ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ for its intense kitchen fight scene, which he believed was impeccably executed on all fronts. Moreover, the actor commended Milo Machado Graner’s performance in the film, describing it as ‘beautiful.’

Notably, Hader expressed his fondness for the horror genre, citing ‘Evil Dead Rise’ as a standout. He further mentioned the film’s influence on his perception of cheese graters, an interesting touchpoint that reflects his immersion in the stories he watches.

Homage to Filmmaking Legends

For Hader, acknowledging the works of esteemed filmmakers is equally crucial. Thus, he included Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in his list. The A24 horror film ‘Talk to Me’ also found a place among his favorites, further emphasizing his inclination towards the genre.

Hader: Beyond Acting

While Hader is best known for his acting, he has also made a name for himself in directing. His work on HBO’s series ‘Barry,’ which he co-created with Alec Berg, has been highly acclaimed. The series underscores Hader’s ability to handle nuanced narratives and character development, skills that likely inform his critical appreciation of films.

The complete list of Hader’s favorite movies from 2023, along with detailed commentary on his choices, is available on IndieWire. With such an eclectic mix of films, Hader’s list offers a glimpse into the cinematic trends and standout performances of the past year, as seen through the eyes of a seasoned actor and director.