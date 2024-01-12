en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bigg Boss Season 17: Family Week Sheds Light on Contestants’ Personal Lives

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Bigg Boss Season 17: Family Week Sheds Light on Contestants’ Personal Lives

In a riveting turn of events in Bigg Boss Season 17, the ‘Family Week’ stirred up a whirlwind of emotions and revealed new layers to the contestants’ lives, particularly that of contestant Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

Revelations Amid Emotional Reunion

In an exclusive interview, Arun’s wife, Malak Mashetty, delved into their personal life, reflecting on the challenges of being separated from Arun for three long months. This was a period marked by personal loss, as the couple grappled with a miscarriage.

However, Malak expressed her deep appreciation for the platform provided by Bigg Boss, allowing her to reconnect with Arun amid their shared grief. Steering her husband’s focus towards the competition, she urged him to rise above their shared loss and concentrate on emerging victorious from the strategic gameplay of Bigg Boss.

A Peek Inside the Bigg Boss House Dynamics

Beyond her own relationship, Malak also dissected the dynamics within the Bigg Boss House. She offered her perspective on the relationship between another couple on the show, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She suggested that the duo could benefit from expressing more affection towards each other.

Forecasting the Grand Finale

As the competition intensifies, Malak projected her predictions for the grand finale of the show. She pointed towards contestants Munawar, Ankita, Ayesha, and her husband Arun as the likely finalists. Initially, she perceived Munawar as a formidable competitor against Arun. However, following her interaction with Munawar during ‘Family Week’, she sensed a softening in their rivalry.

Bigg Boss Season 17 carries on captivating its audience with a unique blend of personal narratives, strategic gameplay, and evolving relationships among contestants.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
54 seconds ago
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant
In a victorious turn of events for the arts community, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) has officially greenlighted a substantial $60,000 grant for the Okanagan Screen Arts Society. This funding is set to catalyze the final phase of renovations at the Towne Theatre in Vernon, enhancing its capacity to host larger acts and subsequently
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant
Mumbai to Host 'Hamari Virasat' Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution
9 mins ago
Mumbai to Host 'Hamari Virasat' Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution
'Dynamic Range: Photographs by Bill Tennessen' - Marquette University Unveils New Exhibition
11 mins ago
'Dynamic Range: Photographs by Bill Tennessen' - Marquette University Unveils New Exhibition
Joel Kinnaman on Aging and Evolution of His Astronaut Character in 'For All Mankind'
5 mins ago
Joel Kinnaman on Aging and Evolution of His Astronaut Character in 'For All Mankind'
French Museums: Navigating the Divide between Accessibility and Revenue Generation
8 mins ago
French Museums: Navigating the Divide between Accessibility and Revenue Generation
3dx Scenic Announces New Leadership, Plans Industry Expansion
9 mins ago
3dx Scenic Announces New Leadership, Plans Industry Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
34 seconds
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
1 min
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
2 mins
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
3 mins
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
5 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
5 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
5 mins
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
6 mins
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
56 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app