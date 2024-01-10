en English
Bigg Boss Kannada 10: The Race for the Grand Finale Intensifies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Bigg Boss Kannada 10: The Race for the Grand Finale Intensifies

The reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada 10 is brimming with excitement as the contestants battle it out in the Ticket To Finale task. This pivotal challenge guarantees a spot in the grand finale week, raising the stakes for the participants. Among the contestants, Sangeetha, Drone Pratap, Vinay Gowda, and Karthik Mahesh are speculated to be the frontrunners for the task, with one of them likely to emerge as the first finalist.

Vinay Gowda: The Resurging Elephant

Contestant Vinay Gowda has returned to the forefront after a period of subdued presence. Known for his assertive demeanor and loud communication, Vinay faced criticism that led him to withdraw. However, he has now made a comeback, resuming his assertive behavior and drawing praise from viewers. Netizens have analogized Vinay to an elephant, with fellow contestant Drone Prathap playing the role of his mahout. Prathap, known for his calm and soft-spoken demeanor, has won over fans with his handling of the situation.

Contestants Reunite Outside the House

Meanwhile, evicted contestant Michael Ajay has reunited with fellow former contestants Pavi Poovappa and Neetu Vanajakshi. Poovappa shared a social media post celebrating their friendship, displaying the bonds formed in the Bigg Boss house. In addition, other contestants like Sanekh Gowda and Rakshak have also met up outside the house. Sanekh, in particular, has expressed his support for Rakshak, reflecting the camaraderie that developed amongst the participants.

The Emotionally Charged Journey to the Finale

Inside the Bigg Boss house, the atmosphere is tense as the contestants vie for a secure spot in the grand finale week through the Ticket To Finale task. This task is of critical importance, and the anticipation is palpable. As the competition intensifies, the bond between the contestants is tested, leading to an emotionally charged journey to the finale. The reality TV show continues to captivate viewers with its mix of competition, friendships, and drama.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

