Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Confronts Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande Amidst Drama

In the latest installment of the reality TV sensation Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan found himself addressing two contentious incidents involving housemates Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande. With the nation tuning in, the Bollywood actor confronted Isha over her use of derogatory language against fellow contestant Mannara Chopra.

Salman Khan Confronts Isha Malviya

Salman questioned Isha's rationale behind branding Mannara as characterless, shedding light on her propensity to resort to personal attacks during heated exchanges. The host's stern approach towards Isha's behavior sent a ripple through the house, serving as a stark reminder of the show's commitment to maintaining a respectful environment amidst the high-intensity drama.

Ankita Lokhande's Behavior Questioned

Moving on from Isha, Salman turned his attention towards Ankita Lokhande. The host highlighted inconsistencies in her conduct towards Mannara, leaving her to introspect on her intentions. This confrontation, coupled with Salman's earlier interaction with Isha, sparked a myriad of reactions from the audience. While some viewers lauded Salman for his firm stance, others perceived a bias towards Mannara, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

Celebrity Promotions Amidst the Drama

In a brief respite from the drama within the Bigg Boss house, the episode featured a promotional segment with Shahid Kapoor and Kirti Sanon. The actors graced the show to promote their upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiiya.' Directed by Amit Joshi, the film is eagerly anticipated by cinephiles and is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024.

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a roller coaster ride, with its blend of drama, controversy, and star-studded appearances keeping viewers hooked to their screens. As the host, Salman Khan navigates these turbulent waters, ensuring that respect and decorum are upheld even as tempers flare and personalities clash.