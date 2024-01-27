Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Spills the Beans on Vicky's Post-Eviction Parties

In a recent turn of events, Rohit, a renowned filmmaker and host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, stirred the pot on the set of Bigg Boss 17. Rohit was seen revealing to Ankita, a contestant on the show, about Vicky's exploits post his eviction. The revelations involved two parties hosted by Vicky, with former contestants Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya in attendance.

Revelations and Reactions

Upon hearing about these parties, Ankita retorted that Vicky, her husband, would receive a tight slap from her for his actions. The fallout from these revelations didn't end there. Rohit went on to insinuate that Ankita might have been trying to portray herself as virtuous by stirring controversy around Mannara and Vicky. This statement added fuel to the fire, making the promotional event even more heated.

Celebrities Join the Fray

The event was not without its share of celebrity appearances. Karan Kundrra, a former Bigg Boss contestant, came in support of Munawar and shared an emotional moment with him while discussing his journey on the show. In addition, Pooja Bhatt commended another contestant, Mannara, for her performance in the game.

Anticipation for the Grand Finale

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 draws near, excitement builds among fans and contestants alike. Scheduled to air on Colors from 6 pm to 12 am, the finale promises to be a thrilling conclusion to a season filled with drama, controversy, and unexpected revelations.