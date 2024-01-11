en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Will Munawar Faruqui Take the Crown?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Will Munawar Faruqui Take the Crown?

The fever pitch of excitement in anticipation of the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is peaking, with speculation mounting that Munawar Faruqui might clinch the coveted title. This season, with its innovative twist of the three houses – Dil, Dimaag, and Dum ka ghar (Houses of Heart, Mind, and Strength), has not just roused the curiosity of viewers but also added a new layer of strategy to the game.

The Unfolding Drama

One of the major twists this season has been the unexpected return of Abhishek Kumar, previously shown the door due to his unacceptable conduct towards fellow contestant, Samarth Jurel. This surprise re-entry has served to heighten the tension and unpredictability amongst the competitors.

Audience Votes: The Game Changer

While there have been speculations and varying poll results around other contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, with his astute game strategy, remains the favored potential winner. It’s the audience votes that hold the power to determine the ultimate victor. The remaining contenders after the latest elimination round include Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui.

Building Anticipation for the Grand Finale

As the grand finale scheduled for January 28, 2024, draws near, the built-up excitement and anticipation amongst the viewers is palpable. The show’s impressive TRPs are a testament to its widespread popularity. It’s not just about who will ultimately lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy; it’s about the journey, the alliances, the betrayals, and the game-changing twists that have kept the audience hooked.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

