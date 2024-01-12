Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Mother Sheds Light on His Journey and Past Relationship

In the latest episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17, family week brought an unexpected visitor for contestant Abhishek Kumar. His mother, stepping into the spotlight, lent her support to her son, offering insights into his journey in the house and his past relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya.

Abhishek’s Journey in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek’s mother expressed her firm belief in her son’s authenticity and individuality in the game. She defended Abhishek against allegations of mimicking others, stating that he is merely being true to himself. This maternal endorsement has led to speculation amongst viewers that Abhishek could be a strong contender for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Targeting and Mental Health Concerns

She also addressed concerns about her son’s emotional well-being, highlighting that Abhishek has been the subject of targeted ridicule and mockery regarding his mental health within the house. This revelation underscores the pressures and emotional difficulties contestants face during their time in the reality show.

Unveiling Abhishek’s Past Relationship

Abhishek’s mother further delved into her son’s past relationship with fellow contestant Isha Malviya. She referred to the aftermath of their breakup, revealing that Abhishek had sought counseling to cope with the emotional toll. She firmly countered allegations made by Isha, asserting that her attempts to tarnish Abhishek’s image had rather reflected poorly on herself.

The unanticipated revelations and strong maternal support have added a new dimension to the ongoing drama of Bigg Boss 17, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the unfolding of subsequent events.