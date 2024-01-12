en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Mother Sheds Light on His Journey and Past Relationship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s Mother Sheds Light on His Journey and Past Relationship

In the latest episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17, family week brought an unexpected visitor for contestant Abhishek Kumar. His mother, stepping into the spotlight, lent her support to her son, offering insights into his journey in the house and his past relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya.

Abhishek’s Journey in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek’s mother expressed her firm belief in her son’s authenticity and individuality in the game. She defended Abhishek against allegations of mimicking others, stating that he is merely being true to himself. This maternal endorsement has led to speculation amongst viewers that Abhishek could be a strong contender for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Targeting and Mental Health Concerns

She also addressed concerns about her son’s emotional well-being, highlighting that Abhishek has been the subject of targeted ridicule and mockery regarding his mental health within the house. This revelation underscores the pressures and emotional difficulties contestants face during their time in the reality show.

Unveiling Abhishek’s Past Relationship

Abhishek’s mother further delved into her son’s past relationship with fellow contestant Isha Malviya. She referred to the aftermath of their breakup, revealing that Abhishek had sought counseling to cope with the emotional toll. She firmly countered allegations made by Isha, asserting that her attempts to tarnish Abhishek’s image had rather reflected poorly on herself.

The unanticipated revelations and strong maternal support have added a new dimension to the ongoing drama of Bigg Boss 17, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the unfolding of subsequent events.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
21 Savage Unveils 'American Dream' Album, Reflecting on Personal Journey and Aspirations
In a bold artistic move, Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage has unveiled his latest album, ‘American Dream,’ marking his first solo endeavour since his 2018 chart-topper ‘I Am > I Was.’ More than just a compilation of tracks, the album features the voice of his mother, Heather Carmillia Joseph, offering a poignant narrative about her dreams
21 Savage Unveils 'American Dream' Album, Reflecting on Personal Journey and Aspirations
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
6 mins ago
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Fashion in New 'yes, and?' Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style
6 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Fashion in New 'yes, and?' Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style
Justice League to Battle Titans in Upcoming 'Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 4' Comic Release
4 mins ago
Justice League to Battle Titans in Upcoming 'Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 4' Comic Release
Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement
5 mins ago
Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel
5 mins ago
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel
Latest Headlines
World News
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
40 seconds
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
1 min
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
1 min
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
1 min
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
2 mins
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
2 mins
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
3 mins
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
3 mins
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app