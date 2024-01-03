en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho

Renowned Danish architecture studio BIG, known for their innovative designs, has raised the bar in concert stage design with their latest creation for the Danish pop trio WhoMadeWho’s world tour. The stage set features a suspended silver orb, drawing inspiration from the studio’s previous work on inflatable structures, including a mirrored sphere created for the Burning Man festival in 2018.

Orb: A Canvas for 3D Projections

BIG partner Jakob Lange explains the sphere’s role as a canvas for three-dimensional video projections, designed to amplify the concert experience. This inventive use of the sphere, combined with the studio’s extensive knowledge and experience in architecture and design, are set to revolutionize the way we perceive live concerts.

Expanding the Stage’s Multimedia Dimensionality

Accompanying the centerpiece orb are three silver pods designed for the band members and a surrounding LED screen, further enhancing the stage’s multimedia dimensionality. This combination of elements pushes the boundaries of traditional concert staging, offering the audience an immersive and captivating experience.

Real-time, Reactive Visuals with Advanced Technologies

In collaboration with creative teams Flora&faunavisions, EyeMix Studio, and animator Christopher Mulligan, the stage integrates AI and advanced visualization tools to produce real-time, reactive visuals that respond to the band’s performances. This innovative use of technology blurs the lines between reality and the digital world, creating a unique, interactive concert experience.

The Danish band WhoMadeWho, comprising Tomas Hffding, Tomas Barfod, and Jeppe Kjellberg, will showcase this experimental stage design in major cities such as Paris, Los Angeles, London, and New York City during their 2024 world tour.

BIG, established in 2005 by Bjarke Ingels, is a leading global architecture firm with a portfolio of projects spanning from urban masterplans to luxury residential buildings. Their latest venture into concert stage design continues their tradition of innovation and creativity, pushing the boundaries of architectural design.

0
AI & ML Arts & Entertainment Denmark
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Innovations in Healthcare: Cambridgeshire Start-Ups Leading the Way

By Muhammad Jawad

SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Cloud Security

By Shivani Chauhan

Cryptocurrency Surge: Spotlight on Solana, Borroe Finance, Wemix, and Conflux

By Olalekan Adigun

Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

AI Researchers Commanding High Salaries: Report ...
@AI & ML · 42 mins
AI Researchers Commanding High Salaries: Report ...
heart comment 0
Introducing ‘Gemini’: A Game-Changer for DNN Chiplet Accelerators

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Introducing 'Gemini': A Game-Changer for DNN Chiplet Accelerators
AI-Driven Trading Strategy for Textainer Group Holdings Limited: A Comprehensive Overview

By Rizwan Shah

AI-Driven Trading Strategy for Textainer Group Holdings Limited: A Comprehensive Overview
Technical Analysis Report: Trading Strategies for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Stock

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Technical Analysis Report: Trading Strategies for Tsakos Energy Navigation's Stock
Palantir Stands with Israel: Board Meeting in Tel Aviv Amidst Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Palantir Stands with Israel: Board Meeting in Tel Aviv Amidst Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
16 seconds
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
48 seconds
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
57 seconds
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
1 min
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
1 min
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
Drake University Secures Victory Over Illinois State in College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Drake University Secures Victory Over Illinois State in College Basketball Matchup
Grethcel Soltones Transitions to Akari Chargers for 2024 PVL Season
1 min
Grethcel Soltones Transitions to Akari Chargers for 2024 PVL Season
Impressive Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
1 min
Impressive Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Ryan Babel's Reflective Journey: From Early Liverpool Days to Present
1 min
Ryan Babel's Reflective Journey: From Early Liverpool Days to Present
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app