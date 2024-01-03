BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho

Renowned Danish architecture studio BIG, known for their innovative designs, has raised the bar in concert stage design with their latest creation for the Danish pop trio WhoMadeWho’s world tour. The stage set features a suspended silver orb, drawing inspiration from the studio’s previous work on inflatable structures, including a mirrored sphere created for the Burning Man festival in 2018.

Orb: A Canvas for 3D Projections

BIG partner Jakob Lange explains the sphere’s role as a canvas for three-dimensional video projections, designed to amplify the concert experience. This inventive use of the sphere, combined with the studio’s extensive knowledge and experience in architecture and design, are set to revolutionize the way we perceive live concerts.

Expanding the Stage’s Multimedia Dimensionality

Accompanying the centerpiece orb are three silver pods designed for the band members and a surrounding LED screen, further enhancing the stage’s multimedia dimensionality. This combination of elements pushes the boundaries of traditional concert staging, offering the audience an immersive and captivating experience.

Real-time, Reactive Visuals with Advanced Technologies

In collaboration with creative teams Flora&faunavisions, EyeMix Studio, and animator Christopher Mulligan, the stage integrates AI and advanced visualization tools to produce real-time, reactive visuals that respond to the band’s performances. This innovative use of technology blurs the lines between reality and the digital world, creating a unique, interactive concert experience.

The Danish band WhoMadeWho, comprising Tomas Hffding, Tomas Barfod, and Jeppe Kjellberg, will showcase this experimental stage design in major cities such as Paris, Los Angeles, London, and New York City during their 2024 world tour.

BIG, established in 2005 by Bjarke Ingels, is a leading global architecture firm with a portfolio of projects spanning from urban masterplans to luxury residential buildings. Their latest venture into concert stage design continues their tradition of innovation and creativity, pushing the boundaries of architectural design.