en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band’s Cultural Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band’s Cultural Legacy

‘Big Name, No Blankets’, a spirited jukebox musical, pays tribute to the Warumpi Band, one of Australia’s most significant rock groups. The musical is a hallmark of the Sydney Festival at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, co-directed by Rachael Maza and developed with input from founding member Sammy Butcher and his family. The Warumpi Band, originating from the Indigenous community of Papunya, released the first rock song in an Australian Aboriginal language, earning them three ARIA award nominations and a place in the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia collection.

From Local Gigs to Global Success

The musical, penned by Andrea James, navigates through the band’s history, cultural roots, and music. Their songs delineate significant events and emotions, encapsulating the band’s journey from local performances to sharing stages with renowned bands like Midnight Oil. The set design, a fusion of a rock stage and the Papunya desert, enhances the storytelling, animations, and live music.

Exploring Themes of Brotherhood and Cultural Identity

The narrative explores poignant themes of cultural and racial challenges, fame, brotherhood, and the profound connection to home and culture. The music, under the direction of Gary Watling and arrangements by Crystal Butcher, is crisp and rollicking. The cast delivers a compelling blend of music and story, engaging the audience at every turn.

A Fitting Culmination

The production reaches its climax with a performance of ‘My Island Home,’ a renowned Warumpi Band song. An encore performance of ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’ leaves audiences feeling deeply connected and moved, reflecting the profound impact of the Warumpi Band’s cultural legacy.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 seconds ago
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism
Jo Koy, the recent host of the Golden Globe Awards, has defended his performance in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, giving himself a remarkable A-plus rating. Despite facing challenges and criticism, Koy’s courage to accept the hosting role has earned him an honorable place in the award’s history. Challenges of Hosting With the
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism
Paramount Propels Top Gun Franchise with Third Film
9 mins ago
Paramount Propels Top Gun Franchise with Third Film
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Triumphs at the National Board of Review Awards Gala
23 mins ago
Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Triumphs at the National Board of Review Awards Gala
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
3 mins ago
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Genshin Impact 4.4 Update: A Bounty of Primogems and New Characters
7 mins ago
Genshin Impact 4.4 Update: A Bounty of Primogems and New Characters
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
9 mins ago
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
2 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
3 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
3 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
4 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
4 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
5 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
5 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
5 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
5 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
13 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app