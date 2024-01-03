en English
Arts & Entertainment

Big Little Lies Season 3: Hope Amid Uncertainty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Big Little Lies Season 3: Hope Amid Uncertainty

In the latest buzz from Hollywood, a glimmer of hope for fans of HBO’s blockbuster series, Big Little Lies, has emerged. The show which, in its initial run, adapted the gripping narrative of Liane Moriarty’s novel, stirred anticipation for a potential third season. The series, however, struggled to match the excitement of its critically-acclaimed first season with its second in 2019.

A Glimpse into the Past

Following the demise of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée in 2021, who was instrumental in molding the series’ suspenseful narrative, the future of Big Little Lies hung in limbo. Despite this uncertainty, Nicole Kidman, one of the show’s leading ladies, hinted at a third season being in the pipeline as of November. This revelation sparked intrigue and curiosity among fans and critics alike.

Shailene Woodley’s Optimism and the Evolution of Characters

Amidst this ambiguity, actress Shailene Woodley expressed her enthusiasm for the potential new season. Woodley, a pivotal member of the ensemble cast, expressed a specific interest in the evolution of the show’s child characters into teenagers. This plot progression, she believes, would infuse a fresh perspective and dynamism into the new season.

A Star-studded Cast and Contrasting Perspectives

The series boasts of a star-studded cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and the legendary Meryl Streep. In contrast to Woodley’s optimism, Zoë Kravitz, another leading lady, expressed doubts about the show’s continuation without Vallée. This statement hinted at a potential conclusion to the multi-award-winning series.

Anticipation for Official News

Despite these contrasting perspectives, there’s palpable anticipation for official news regarding Season 3 of Big Little Lies. The show has left an indelible mark on its audience, and its potential return offers the promise of more captivating narratives. Whether these narratives will truly be unveiled remains to be seen.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

