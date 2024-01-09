en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Big Little Lies’ Confirmed to Return for Season Three: A Triumph Over Tragedy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
The award-winning TV series, ‘Big Little Lies’, is officially returning for a third season. The much-anticipated confirmation came from none other than Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes, quelling the doubts that had shadowed the show’s future following the untimely death of its director, Jean-Marc Vallée, in 2021. The announcement was a sequel to Nicole Kidman’s reveal in November 2023 that a new season was brewing.

Resurrection of a Masterpiece

Co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are leading the charge in developing the upcoming season, which is set to continue the riveting narrative that has captivated audiences since its premiere in 2017. Based on Liane Moriarty’s eponymous 2014 book, ‘Big Little Lies’ weaves an intricate tale of five women embroiled in a murder mystery in California. The series, which saw its second season premiere in 2019, has been celebrated for its sensational storytelling and compelling performances, qualities that fans hope will remain intact in the new season.

The Legacy of Jean-Marc Vallée

The question of how the series would fare without Jean-Marc Vallée, the visionary director behind its success, had cast uncertainty over its future. His sudden passing in 2021 had even prompted Zoë Kravitz, a member of the star-studded cast, to voice her difficulty in envisioning the show’s continuation without him. However, the commitment of Witherspoon and Kidman to carry on Vallée’s legacy and the show’s story offers a glimmer of optimism for its return.

The Road to Season Three

While the specifics of the upcoming season remain under wraps, the assurance of the original cast’s return fuels anticipation. Fans of the series, which has received numerous accolades including eight Emmy awards, eagerly await the return of familiar faces like Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Meryl Streep, who joined in the second season. As the journey towards season three unfolds, viewers around the globe hold their breath for the next chapter of ‘Big Little Lies’.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

