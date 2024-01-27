Big Country Announces Return to Steeltown Tour with Special Guest Mike Peters

Renowned band Big Country, famed for their 1984 album Steeltown, is set to invigorate Parr Hall later this year with their latest tour, Return to Steeltown. The tour marks a significant milestone - the 40th anniversary of their most influential album, Steeltown.

Return to Steeltown: An Ode to the Past

The tour promises a captivating mix of performances featuring songs from Steeltown, alongside other classic hits and fan favorites such as Fields of Fire, In A Big Country, Chance, Wonderland, and Look Away. Steeltown, recorded in ABBA's studio and masterfully produced by Grammy Award-winning Steve Lillywhite, was a product of the turmoil of the UK's miners' strike. The album stands as a reflective mirror, capturing the nation's strife during a challenging period.

Behind the Music: The Miner's Son

Founding member Bruce Watson, son of a miner, nostalgically shared his memories of the album's creation, a time characterized by intense hard work and dedication. The essence of these experiences is encapsulated in the band's music, bringing a unique depth and rawness to the sound that has defined Big Country's legacy.

Special Guest: Mike Peters

Joining Big Country on this monumental tour is special guest Mike Peters, lead singer of the celebrated Welsh band, The Alarm. Peters, a two-time cancer survivor, is known not only for his musical achievements but also for his collaborations with legendary artists and his personal triumphs. He is the founder of the Love Hope Strength Foundation, a rock and roll cancer charity, adding another layer of resonance to this tour.