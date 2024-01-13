en English
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
It’s a captivating narrative spun around the classic allure of the circus – the tale of Marty LaSalle, a childhood circus enthusiast turned CEO of the Big Apple Circus. It’s a story where childhood dreams intertwine with the harsh realities of modern-day entertainment, a narrative that mirrors the evolving face of the American circus industry.

Changing Tides of Entertainment

The ebb and flow of the entertainment industry have brought forth new challenges for traditional forms like the circus. With the advent of short-form entertainment platforms such as TikTok and the increasing convenience offered by streaming services, audience preferences have significantly altered. The digital shift has turned the tide against the traditional circus, making it more challenging to draw crowds to their mesmerizing performances.

A Struggling Industry

The American circus has been walking the tightrope of survival in recent years, with several iconic names facing considerable hardships. The Big Apple Circus itself declared bankruptcy in 2016, followed by the closure of The Greatest Show on Earth in 2017, a blow that sent tremors across the industry. The prestigious Cirque du Soleil too, succumbed to financial instability and filed for bankruptcy in 2020. The tumultuous situation was further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought live performances to a grinding halt.

Unwavering Commitment

Despite these adversities, Marty LaSalle’s story is one of unwavering dedication to the circus and its unique form of entertainment. His journey, from a fascinated child to the helm of a leading circus, reflects his passionate commitment to an industry facing daunting challenges. It’s a testament to the enduring magic of the circus, a beacon of hope amidst a transforming digital landscape and economic struggles.

Arts & Entertainment Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

