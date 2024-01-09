en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bianca Censori’s Las Vegas Birthday Bash: Kanye West, Controversial Attire and Media Frenzy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Bianca Censori’s Las Vegas Birthday Bash: Kanye West, Controversial Attire and Media Frenzy

High-profile celebrity couple, Kanye West and Bianca Censori, recently emerged in the limelight as they celebrated Censori’s 29th birthday in the pulsating heart of Las Vegas, a city renowned for its vibrant nightlife and exuberant entertainment scene. The couple chose Wynn Las Vegas casino and resort as the venue for the celebration, marking the occasion with a series of Instagram posts that captured the attention of both media and the public.

Controversial Birthday Attire

Whilst the celebration itself was noteworthy, what truly stole the spotlight was Censori’s choice of birthday attire. Sporting a tiny bikini top and matching black bottoms, her outfit was described as risqué and revealing, a detail that sparked significant backlash. Censori was further criticized for walking barefoot in the casino, a move viewed as a flouting of general etiquette.

Kanye’s Instagram Tribute

The celebration was not without its tender moments, as West took to Instagram to share both private and paparazzi-captured photos of Censori. His posts were filled with praise for his wife, offering a glimpse into their relationship amidst the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas celebration. Despite previous reports suggesting a potential break, the couple’s shared birthday celebration indicated that their bond remains as strong as ever.

A Media Frenzy

The event quickly caught the attention of celebrity news outlets, with the cast of ‘TMZ on TV’, a popular celebrity news television show, dissecting the birthday celebration and providing their opinions on the matter. As such, the couple’s celebration became a focal point of discussion, their actions under the spotlight, and their apparent nonchalance towards criticism becoming a topic of public discourse.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Significant Events of January 9, 2024: From White House Security Breach to Gaming Updates
In a series of significant events reported on January 9, 2024, a myriad of incidents unfolded, from security breaches and gaming updates to legal allegations and explosive developments. The news of the day included a vehicle crashing into an exterior gate of the White House complex, the release of a new redeem code by Garena
Significant Events of January 9, 2024: From White House Security Breach to Gaming Updates
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at Golden Globes
14 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at Golden Globes
Renee Rapp Promotes Mean Girls Film Adaptation: From Broadway to the Big Screen
17 mins ago
Renee Rapp Promotes Mean Girls Film Adaptation: From Broadway to the Big Screen
Comedian Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Controversial Golden Globe Monologue
7 mins ago
Comedian Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Controversial Golden Globe Monologue
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
12 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film 'Knight' Makes Global Strides
12 mins ago
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film 'Knight' Makes Global Strides
Latest Headlines
World News
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
9 seconds
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
2 mins
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
2 mins
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
3 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Rishi Sunak's Dynamic Performance: A Beacon of Optimism Amidst Political Challenges
3 mins
Rishi Sunak's Dynamic Performance: A Beacon of Optimism Amidst Political Challenges
Entrepreneur Marc Burca Steps into the Political Arena as Reform UK's Candidate
3 mins
Entrepreneur Marc Burca Steps into the Political Arena as Reform UK's Candidate
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
3 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
7 mins
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
8 mins
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
32 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app