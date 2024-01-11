Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore’s ‘The Parrot’s Training’ in ‘Vihanga Prahasanam’

In an attempt to reflect the timeless wisdom of Rabindranath Tagore, Bhoomika Theatre Group is set to bring the story ‘The Parrot’s Training’ to life on stage with their play, ‘Vihanga Prahasanam’ (Chilaka Chaduvu). This performance, directed by Udaya Bhanu Garikipati, is a deep critique of the conventional and mechanical education system.

The Story’s Irony

The narrative revolves around a king who sets out to educate a parrot. Despite the bird’s inherent abilities, the royal nephews and pundits focus on teaching it shastras and good manners. This leads to the creation of an elaborate educational setup that utterly neglects the parrot’s natural needs, resulting in its untimely death. The story lays bare the irony of an education system that prioritizes rote learning, infrastructure, and memorization over nurturing individual understanding and creativity.

A Play for Everyone

Garikipati aims to make the play accessible and relatable to a diverse audience, transcending linguistic barriers. This is achieved through the use of recorded music, vocals, and gibberish. Udaya emphasizes that Tagore’s story, though written years ago, holds increasing relevance in today’s context. He also underscores the pivotal role of theater in addressing and highlighting social issues.

Immersive Performances

Osman Ghani, the Executive Director of Bhoomika Theatre Group, has incorporated Kalaripayattu training to aid the actors with body gestures and communication. Actor Kalyan Yellamraju, portraying the king among other characters, acknowledges the physical demands of the play. Artist Bhavana Reddy, who plays a dance teacher, appreciates the immersive nature of the performance. She believes that the play is designed to engage the audience fully through its unique presentation style.

The play ‘Vihanga Prahasanam’ is scheduled for a free entry show on January 13 at 7 pm. It invites its audience to reflect on the current state of our education system, encouraging a dialogue that could lead to change.