Arts & Entertainment

Bharat Rang Mahotsav Embraces Inclusivity; Exciting Lineup of Events Across India

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Bharat Rang Mahotsav Embraces Inclusivity; Exciting Lineup of Events Across India

The Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), the world’s largest theatre festival, is set to dazzle spectators in Delhi with its diverse and inclusive performances. Organized by the National School of Drama (NSD), this year’s iteration aligns with India’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ philosophy, emphasizing global unity and diversity.

Expanding Horizons of Theatre

This year, the BRM is expanding its geographical reach to 13 cities, featuring works from NSD students, four other drama schools in India, and five regional NSD centers. The festival is set to run from February 1-21, promising a variety of performances from different cultures. It will also showcase eight foreign plays from countries including Italy, Poland, Russia, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Lollapalooza India and Mahindra Blues Festival

Beyond the realm of theatre, the second edition of Lollapalooza India, featuring international and local musicians, is scheduled for January 27 and 28 in Mumbai. The 12th edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival, focusing on women in blues, is also set for February 11 and 12 in Mumbai.

Art, Cinema, and Culture

Art and culture enthusiasts can look forward to exhibitions of 19th and 20th-century foreign artists in Mumbai, retrospectives of Indian masters, and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival from January 20-28. In cinema, films like ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and Deepika Padukone’s entry into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with ‘Singham Again’ are eagerly awaited. The third season of ‘Bridgerton’ is also set to return.

Fashion, Health, and Wellness

On the fashion front, sustainability and classic styles are making a comeback, while personal health and wellness gain focus. Sleep tourism and custom wellness routines are emerging trends. The dining scene is evolving with more interactive and immersive experiences, and Hampi Art Labs is opening as a new arts center in Karnataka.

Upcoming Events and Releases

Design Week, set to take place in New Delhi in February, will feature renowned designers and architects. The Notre Dame cathedral is expected to reopen to the public after restoration, and new literary works by authors like Salman Rushdie and Arundhati Roy are set for release. Finally, Netflix’s series ‘Heeramandi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keenly anticipated.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents



