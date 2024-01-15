Bhakti Rathod to Portray Kesar Baa in Upcoming Show ‘Aankh Micholi’

On January 22, television viewers will be greeted by a new face on the popular Indian channel Star Plus. The renowned actress Bhakti Rathod is set to depict the character of Kesar Baa in the upcoming undercover cop drama ‘Aankh Micholi’. Known for her commendable performance in the series ‘Pushpa Impossible’, Rathod’s portrayal of Kesar Baa is poised to add a fresh layer of complexity and vibrance to the show.

Multi-Dimensional Character of Kesar Baa

In her recent interaction with the media, Rathod described Kesar Baa as a multi-dimensional and complex character who acts as the catalyst of the narrative. She will influence the reactions and the overall trajectory of other characters in the series. This rich and nuanced role is attributed to the meticulous crafting and guidance from the show’s creative head Shweta, director Rohit Fulari, and writer Rahul Patel.

The Creative Force behind Kesar Baa

Rathod further lauded the show’s creative team, including look designer Reena and DOP Sada sir, for their instrumental role in creating Kesar Baa’s on-screen persona. Their attention to detail and creative vision helped to bring the character to life, making Kesar Baa’s presence not just visible but also palpable to the audience.

‘Aankh Micholi’: A New Addition to Shashi Sumeet Productions

‘Aankh Micholi’, the latest offering from Shashi Sumeet Productions, is an undercover cop drama that is set to enrich the Indian television landscape. With its compelling narrative and a cast led by Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik, the show is expected to resonate deeply with the audience. As viewers eagerly await the premiere, Bhakti Rathod’s portrayal of Kesar Baa has already ignited anticipation and curiosity.