en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bhakti Rathod to Portray Kesar Baa in Upcoming Show ‘Aankh Micholi’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Bhakti Rathod to Portray Kesar Baa in Upcoming Show ‘Aankh Micholi’

On January 22, television viewers will be greeted by a new face on the popular Indian channel Star Plus. The renowned actress Bhakti Rathod is set to depict the character of Kesar Baa in the upcoming undercover cop drama ‘Aankh Micholi’. Known for her commendable performance in the series ‘Pushpa Impossible’, Rathod’s portrayal of Kesar Baa is poised to add a fresh layer of complexity and vibrance to the show.

Multi-Dimensional Character of Kesar Baa

In her recent interaction with the media, Rathod described Kesar Baa as a multi-dimensional and complex character who acts as the catalyst of the narrative. She will influence the reactions and the overall trajectory of other characters in the series. This rich and nuanced role is attributed to the meticulous crafting and guidance from the show’s creative head Shweta, director Rohit Fulari, and writer Rahul Patel.

The Creative Force behind Kesar Baa

Rathod further lauded the show’s creative team, including look designer Reena and DOP Sada sir, for their instrumental role in creating Kesar Baa’s on-screen persona. Their attention to detail and creative vision helped to bring the character to life, making Kesar Baa’s presence not just visible but also palpable to the audience.

‘Aankh Micholi’: A New Addition to Shashi Sumeet Productions

‘Aankh Micholi’, the latest offering from Shashi Sumeet Productions, is an undercover cop drama that is set to enrich the Indian television landscape. With its compelling narrative and a cast led by Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik, the show is expected to resonate deeply with the audience. As viewers eagerly await the premiere, Bhakti Rathod’s portrayal of Kesar Baa has already ignited anticipation and curiosity.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Carter Efe Sparks Controversy with Bold Statement on Wizkid Fans
Unfolding as an intriguing saga in the landscape of Nigerian entertainment, comedian and singer Carter Efe recently found himself at the epicenter of an online uproar. His contentious comments about music fans averse to his favorite artist, Wizkid, have triggered a torrent of responses, ranging from threats to amusement. Unwavering Support Amidst Backlash Carter Efe
Carter Efe Sparks Controversy with Bold Statement on Wizkid Fans
Deepika Padukone Sparks Speculation: Rift with Director, Pregnancy Rumors, and More
5 mins ago
Deepika Padukone Sparks Speculation: Rift with Director, Pregnancy Rumors, and More
Little River Music Festival Returns with a Cause after Ten-Year Hiatus
6 mins ago
Little River Music Festival Returns with a Cause after Ten-Year Hiatus
Kamen Rider Gatchard Breaks Ground with First Female Secondary Rider
1 min ago
Kamen Rider Gatchard Breaks Ground with First Female Secondary Rider
Apple Music Lands on Xbox: A New Era for Gamers
5 mins ago
Apple Music Lands on Xbox: A New Era for Gamers
Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert
5 mins ago
Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert
Latest Headlines
World News
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
18 seconds
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
31 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
32 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
34 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
35 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
48 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
50 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
1 min
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
2 mins
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app