Bhad Bhabie Steps into Acting with ‘Drugstore June’ Amidst Motherhood and OnlyFans Success

Chart-topping rapper Bhad Bhabie, known globally for her ‘Cash me outside’ catchphrase from a Dr. Phil segment, is set to make her acting debut in the forthcoming indie comedy, ‘Drugstore June.’ In this film, Bhad Bhabie, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, will breathe life into the character of a cashier at a smoke shop.

Star-Studded Cast in ‘Drugstore June’

The trailer for this offbeat comedy, released on Wednesday, offers a glimpse into an ensemble cast boasting names like Bill Burr, Beverly D’Angelo, Esther Povitsky, Miranda Cosgrove, and Haley Joel Osment. ‘Drugstore June’ is directed by Nicholaus Goossen, who has a history of collaborating with Bhad Bhabie on her music videos.

Plot of ‘Drugstore June’

The story revolves around the titular character, June, portrayed by Povitsky. June is a hopeful social media influencer who still lives with her parents. Her life takes an intriguing turn when she goes on an ambitious endeavor to solve a drugstore robbery. Though Bhad Bhabie’s role is brief, it marks a notable milestone in her career.

Bhad Bhabie: From Viral Stardom to Motherhood

This film role arrives on the heels of Bhad Bhabie’s announcement in December about her pregnancy. The ‘Hi Bich’ singer is expecting her first child, a girl. From gaining viral fame as a rebellious teenager on Dr. Phil to becoming a recognized music artist and now stepping into motherhood and acting, Bhad Bhabie continues to evolve in the public eye. The film ‘Drugstore June’ is slated to be released in theaters on February 23.

Besides her film and music career, Bhad Bhabie has also found financial success through her OnlyFans subscription account, where she has accumulated a substantial fortune, becoming a millionaire. This new venture into acting further expands her already impressive career portfolio.