B!G Makes a Grand Entrance into the Nigerian Music Scene with Debut Single ‘Gyration’

AHANON EMMANUEL ENOH, popularly known by his stage name B!G (Big In Greatness), has made a grand entrance into the Nigerian music scene with his debut single ‘Gyration.’ The song, released under the banner of Euro Empire Records, carries an infectious rhythm that perfectly aligns with the festive spirit of the Yuletide season. Beyond its captivating melody, ‘Gyration’ is said to embody a healing energy, offering listeners a unique blend of entertainment and therapeutic resonance.

The Artistry Behind ‘Gyration’

‘Gyration’ showcases not only B!G’s vocal prowess but also the technical and creative mastery of Spiritual Beat, a seasoned music producer who handled the production, mixing, and mastering of the song. The fusion of B!G’s distinctive style with Spiritual Beat’s expertise has resulted in a track that is poised to leave a lasting impression on fans of the Afrobeats genre.

Role at Euro Empire Records

B!G’s involvement in the music industry extends beyond singing and songwriting. He also holds an executive position at Euro Empire Records, a label actively nurturing new talents in the Afrobeats genre. The label’s commitment to supporting emerging artists is reflected in its recent signing of promising Afrobeats stars and its ambitious plans for continuous musical output.

Looking Ahead

With B!G’s successful debut, Euro Empire Records has hinted at a series of new projects on the horizon. In addition to nurturing its roster of artists, the label aims to enrich the Afrobeats scene with back-to-back releases of new tracks. This strategic plan underscores the label’s dedication to promoting the genre and its artists, promising a vibrant future for fans of Afrobeats.