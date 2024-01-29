Beyond the Byline: The University of Dayton Honors Erma Bombeck

The hallowed halls of the University of Dayton (UD) are ringing with laughter, as they play host to a unique tribute to one of their most illustrious alumni, Erma Bombeck. The special exhibition, Beyond the Byline: Erma Bombeck's Story, is a homage to Bombeck's remarkable life and her enduring legacy as a humorist, feminist, activist, and philanthropist.
A Timeless Voice in Humor Writing
Erma Bombeck, a UD graduate, is renowned for her syndicated column, At Wit's End, and her numerous books that offered a humorous take on everyday life. Her writing, known for its insightful commentary on family and societal norms, has been celebrated for its continued relevance and her humble, hardworking nature. The exhibition, curated by Beth Nevarez, pays tribute to Bombeck's multifaceted career, providing a unique window into her world.
Unveiling the Erma Bombeck Archive
On display are personal items such as Bombeck's correspondence, handwritten notes, and photographs, offering an intimate glimpse into the life of the humorist. A centerpiece of the exhibit is her IBM Selectric II typewriter, the very instrument that birthed her famous quips. These artifacts are not just memorabilia; they are tangible remnants of Bombeck's journey and her impact on American humor writing.
A Legacy Beyond Laughter
Gone but not forgotten, Bombeck's influence extends beyond the realm of humor. The exhibition includes letters from notable figures such as Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Texas Governor Ann Richards, and actress Mary Tyler Moore, underscoring Bombeck's wide-reaching impact. Video clips, Bombeck's diploma, and fan letters further enrich the narrative, presenting a comprehensive view of her legacy as a pioneer among female humor writers.
The exhibition, housed in the Stuart and Mimi Rose Gallery at the Roesch Library, is open to the public from February 1 to June 15. This tribute to Erma Bombeck serves as a testament to her enduring legacy, her timeless humor, and her invaluable contribution to society.