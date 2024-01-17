Beverly Johnson Exposes the Dark Side of Modelling in the 70s

Beverly Johnson, the pioneering African-American supermodel, recently unveiled the harsh realities of her modeling days in the 1970s, spotlighting the darker aspects of the fashion industry from that era. Johnson's frank interview with Page Six exposed her weekly diet at the height of her career, which shockingly consisted of cocaine, two eggs, and a bowl of rice. This revelation underscores not only the extreme measures models often resorted to in maintaining their figures but also the perilous practices prevalent in the fashion world at the time.

The Pressure to Conform and the Normalization of Drug Use

The fashion industry's obsession with a narrow standard of beauty imposed a tremendous burden on models, leading many, including Johnson, to adopt dangerous methods to remain in demand. Cocaine, in particular, was commonly used by models to suppress their appetites due to the lack of a healthy diet. This normalization of drug use and extreme dieting reflects the toxic beauty standards and body image pressures that the fashion industry perpetuated, endangering models' health and well-being.

Overlooking the Dangers of Cocaine

Johnson's revelations also highlight the general lack of awareness surrounding the addictive nature of cocaine during the 1970s. Society, in general, seemed to overlook the harmful effects of substances like cocaine, further fueling their normalization.

Johnson's Historic Achievement and Current Advocacy

Despite her struggles, Johnson made history in 1974 as the first African-American model to grace the cover of Vogue's American edition. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking achievement, Johnson continues to leverage her experiences through her one-woman off-Broadway show, "Beverly Johnson: In Vogue." Through this platform, she narrates her journey, complete with its victories and trials, providing an authentic depiction of her life in the fashion industry and beyond.

The Need for Change in the Fashion Industry

Johnson's candid account of her past serves as a call for change, urging the fashion industry to prioritize the well-being of its models, dismantle harmful beauty standards, and foster an inclusive and supportive culture. As Johnson continues to share her story and advocate for positive change, her experiences underscore the complexities faced by those in the industry, inspiring conversations about resilience, authenticity, and the pursuit of a healthier and more inclusive future for fashion.