Beverly Johnson: A Journey from Vogue's Cover to Advocacy

In the heart of New York City, 59E59 Theaters has become the stage for a unique one-woman show, "Beverly Johnson in Vogue." The leading lady, Beverly Johnson herself, alongside Josh Ravetch, has penned and directed this intimate live-autobiography, narrating her journey of over half a century in the modeling industry.

Modeling and Advocacy

The show is not only a showcase of Johnson's supermodel career but also the trials and tribulations she faced along the way. It provides a window into her personal relationships, her involvement in the MeToo movement, and her path-breaking achievements, including being the first Black woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. It brings to life Johnson's fearless and unapologetic approach to life, a testament to her resilience and grit.

Breaking Barriers

Johnson's career was marked by a series of groundbreaking moments, not least of which was her appearance on Vogue's cover, making her the first Black model to do so. But the journey wasn't without its struggles. The show covers her battles with substance abuse and a disturbing encounter with Bill Cosby, who later dropped a defamation lawsuit against her in 2016.

Championing Diversity

In response to George Floyd's murder, Johnson ardently advocated for greater diversity within the fashion, beauty, and media industries. She proposed a system where companies commit to interviewing at least two Black professionals for every job opening, a concept akin to the Rooney Rule. Beyond modeling, Johnson also ran a beauty business and participated in the reality show "The Barnes Bunch."

She reflects on her past, remembering her introverted childhood and the influence of the Civil Rights movement on her decision to pursue a law career initially. Johnson acknowledges her father's role in instilling in her a robust sense of diversity and the courage to voice her opinions on significant issues. She stresses the importance of legal frameworks to guarantee diversity and endorses The Fashion Workers Act for financial transparency in the modeling industry.

Today, Johnson continues to serve as an advocate for abuse victims, holding a position on the board of directors of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation. With her one-woman show, she continues to inspire and empower, demonstrating that every challenge can be transformed into a stepping stone toward success.