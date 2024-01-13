en English
Arts & Entertainment

Beverley McGrath: The Balloon Artist Captivating the Internet

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Beverley McGrath: The Balloon Artist Captivating the Internet

Beverley McGrath, a 43-year-old party shop owner from Northwich, Cheshire, has sent the internet into a frenzy with her unique ability to create life-sized balloon models of people. The self-taught artist and her sister, Victoria Howard, have been leading a party and balloon shop business since their youth, but it’s McGrath’s unusual talent that has recently captivated a global audience.

From King Charles to Freddie Mercury: A Balloon Pantheon

Among McGrath’s balloon creations are notable figures such as King Charles and rock legend Freddie Mercury. These handcrafted helium homages have not only garnered thousands of comments and shares on social media but have also sparked international interest. McGrath’s balloon artistry extends beyond celebrities, accommodating special requests and personalized commissions, proving her willingness to push boundaries and continually evolve her craft.

Unveiling the Magic: The Wow Shop

The sisters’ hub of balloon artistry, The Wow Shop, is tucked away above The Grape and Bean, a bar located on Market Street in Northwich. Here, customers can book appointments to explore McGrath’s whimsical world of balloon people, with prices starting at £60 for full-sized models. More intricate designs demand a higher price tag, and McGrath asks for at least a week’s notice to bring these unique creations to life.

A Journey Sparked by a Pirate-Themed Party

McGrath’s journey into balloon artistry was ignited at her 30th birthday party, which was pirate-themed. This event sparked an interest that evolved into a passion, leading her to create everything from balloon brides and grooms to a 90-year-old on a Segway. Years later, she is still creating and exploring, her passion for her craft as vibrant as the balloons she manipulates.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

