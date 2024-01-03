en English
Arts & Entertainment

Beverley Callard Hints at Potential ‘Soap Swap’ from ‘Coronation Street’ to ‘EastEnders’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Beverley Callard Hints at Potential ‘Soap Swap’ from ‘Coronation Street’ to ‘EastEnders’

Renowned actress Beverley Callard, celebrated for her portrayal of Liz McDonald in the long-running ‘Coronation Street,’ has sparked a wave of speculation concerning a potential move to another soap titan, ‘EastEnders.’ This conjecture arises from a series of jovial exchanges on Twitter where Callard responded favourably to fan suggestions of her joining the latter’s cast.

Twitter Interactions Ignite Speculation

On the popular social networking platform, one fan suggested that Callard could seamlessly fit into the Slater or Carter families of ‘EastEnders.’ Another proposed that she could play a long-lost Mitchell sister or aunt. Callard, in a move that has since caused a stir among the soap opera community, responded positively to these suggestions. Further fuel was added to the speculative fire when another fan proposed that Callard could play the unseen sister of Kathy Cotton, named Stephanie. Callard’s enthusiastic response of ‘fab’ to this suggestion has left many hopeful of a potential ‘soap swap.’

A Return to Albert Square?

This isn’t the first time Callard has been associated with Albert Square, the primary setting of ‘EastEnders.’ In a 2010 Children in Need sketch titled ‘East Street,’ Callard made a cameo appearance. This sketch was a crossover between ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘EastEnders,’ and Callard’s involvement in it has now resurfaced in the light of recent speculation.

Plans Remain Speculative

While these exchanges have ignited the imaginations of fans, it is important to remember that the discussions remain speculative. No official comment has been made by either Callard or ‘EastEnders.’ Meanwhile, both ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘EastEnders’ maintain their regular broadcasting schedules on ITV1 and BBC One, respectively, with episodes also available for streaming on ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

