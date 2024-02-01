BET+'s 'Churchy': A Comedy Series Exploring Spiritual Leadership

BET+ is all set to roll out a fresh original comedy series 'Churchy', penned by the viral comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks and featuring a star-studded cast including Anthony Elfoniza, Lexi Allen, London Solomon, Mark J. P. Hood, and Shani Shockley. The series, produced by KevOnStage Studios and The SpringHill Company, will commence on BET+ on February 15.

Plot and Characters

The narrative spins around the character Corey Carr Jr., portrayed by KevOnStage, who embarks on a journey to establish his own ministry in the small town of Lubbock, Texas. His aspiration to head his own church comes into existence after being snubbed for the leadership role at his father's mega-church. However, Corey quickly realizes that managing a small-town church is not as straightforward as he had imagined.

Adding flavor to the plot are characters such as Pastor Stinney, Mother Jean, Jojo, Rodney Joseph, and Keisha Charles, each introducing their own distinctive dynamic to the tale.

Production and Release

The series is directed by Irin 'Iroc' Daniels and co-written by Sydney Castillo and Richard Washington. It is the product of a collaboration between KevOnStage Studios and The SpringHill Company, with executive producers from both organizations, including LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The series comprises 8 episodes and the trailer is already up for viewing.

In conclusion, 'Churchy' offers viewers a humorous and insightful exploration of spiritual leadership, with its protagonist Corey Carr Jr. navigating the unanticipated challenges of managing a small-town church. With its unique storyline and engaging characters, the series promises to be a must-watch for comedy lovers.