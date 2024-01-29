Bess Kalb's Debut Children's Book Tackles Toxic Masculinity with Humor

Emmy-nominated comedy writer Bess Kalb, renowned for her work on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, has ventured into new creative territory with her debut children's book, 'Buffalo Fluffalo'. The book is a humorous and tender narrative that tackles the issue of toxic masculinity, embedding a crucial life lesson within its vibrant pages.

The Inspiration Behind 'Buffalo Fluffalo'

The story was born out of Kalb's experiences as a mother and her desire to create content that resonates with her son. The title of the book was inspired by her son's reaction to the word 'buffalo', which he found amusing. Drawing on this, Kalb crafted a story that encourages self-acceptance and uses humor to convey vital messages to its young readers.

Buffalo Fluffalo's Message

The narrative follows a buffalo who inflates his size by fluffing up his fur, a metaphorical mask of toughness he hides behind. He dismisses attempts at friendship, portraying himself as unapproachable and tough. However, a storm washes away his 'fluffalo', revealing his true, smaller self. This moment serves as an epiphany for the buffalo, teaching him that he doesn't need to act tough to be loved, a potent message about self-acceptance and authenticity.

A Collaborative Creation

The book's vivid illustrations, crafted by Erin Kraan, play a crucial role in delivering its humor and message. Kraan used a unique combination of woodcut prints and digital coloring to breathe life into the story. The reveal of the buffalo's true size is a pivotal moment in the story, and Kraan worked meticulously on character designs to strike the right balance between humor and cuteness. The creation of the book was a collaborative endeavor. Kalb and Kraan worked closely together, perfecting the visual storytelling and ensuring the book's message was clearly conveyed.

With 'Buffalo Fluffalo', Bess Kalb hopes to provide a mirror for children, helping them understand the importance of kindness, empathy, and being true to oneself. The book stands as a testament to the power of humor to convey serious messages, and is a beacon of self-acceptance and authenticity in children's literature.