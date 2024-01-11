Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition

Today, we delve into the art scene of Bermuda, where an artist and art teacher, Fiona Nusum, has submitted her first work, 'Tides of Renewal,' in a local art exhibition. The work is a part of the Charman Prize at the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art, a platform that showcases the talents of both current and emerging Bermudian artists.

Unveiling 'Tides of Renewal'

'Tides of Renewal' is a piece crafted with oil pastels, designed as a striking visual metaphor. The artwork takes viewers on a journey beneath the ocean's surface, offering a glimpse into underwater life and celebrating the island's rich cultural tapestry. Nusum's inspiration is twofold: her personal experiences and the Bermudian lifestyle, as well as the underwater sculpture parks by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, known for his focus on coral reef conservation.

Bermuda Through Artistic Lens

The artwork is not just a depiction of the island's beauty but also a reflection of what it means to be a local. It delves into Bermudian culture and heritage, with a particular emphasis on the ocean. For Nusum, the ocean symbolizes peace and rejuvenation, a sentiment she hopes to convey to viewers. The Bermudian artist, equipped with a bachelor's degree in fine arts and a master's in art education, is driven by the desire to inspire her audience to appreciate the island's unique charm and the serene beauty in its simplicity.

Significance of Charman Prize

The Charman Prize holds a special place in Nusum's heart, marking her return to creating art for herself and providing an opportunity to demonstrate the importance of the creative process to her students. This exhibition, which remains open until March 31, is a significant personal achievement for Nusum, signaling her emergence in Bermuda's vibrant art scene.