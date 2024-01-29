Bermudian Actress Tsilala Brock Brings Novel 'Girlcott' to Life in Audiobook

On February 25, the world will hear a piece of Bermudian history in a new light. Bermudian actress Tsilala Brock has breathed life into 'Girlcott', a novel set amidst the 1959 theatre boycott in Bermuda, transforming it into an audiobook. The creation, written by Bermudian author and boycott organizer Florenz Maxwell, was first published in 2017. Now, with Brock's voice, it finds a new medium and a broader reach.

A Journey into Bermuda's Past

The story of 'Girlcott' is seen through the eyes of Desma Johnson, a young Black girl navigating the intricacies of segregation in Bermuda. As she grows, so does her awareness of the invisible chains of racism that bind her. Through Desma's lens, readers—and now listeners—gain insights into the covert racism that permeated the island during the era of the theatre boycott.

The Power of Narration

For Tsilala Brock, who is based in New York and soon to tread the Broadway boards, this project was more than just narrating a book. It was about honoring the history of her homeland and the civil rights movement that unfolded there. Beyond the narrative of struggle and resistance, she aimed to highlight an often-overlooked aspect of civil rights movements—Black joy. To her, the story was unique, an anomaly in a sea of narratives focusing primarily on Black suffering.

Enhancing Accessibility and Representation

The audiobook version of 'Girlcott' was born out of a desire to make the story more accessible, particularly to those with visual impairments, and to educate the younger generation about Bermuda's history of segregation and racism. Maxwell also emphasized the importance of positive representation of dark-skinned characters, a counter-narrative to the stereotypical depictions often encouraged by white publishers.

With the release of the audiobook on Audible, 'Girlcott' will resonate beyond Bermuda's shores, reaching ears around the globe, and inspiring a deeper understanding of the island's history and the enduring spirit of its people.