Bermuda National Gallery Fosters Art Education with Free Student Tours

In a remarkable gesture demonstrating their commitment to art education, the Bermuda National Gallery (BNG) has announced free transport services and educational tours for school students, courtesy of a generous donation by the Hamilton Princess Hotel. This initiative, open to students of all ages across the island, aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world cultural experiences.

Integration with Classroom Curriculum

Designed to enhance learning beyond textbooks, the tours will be led by the BNG's education officer, Rehana Packwood. Her expert guidance will help students explore the gallery, integrating their experiences seamlessly with the classroom curriculum to support class studies and projects. Rehana's approach is tailored to make art more accessible to students, stimulating their creativity and critical thinking skills.

Generosity Fuels Engagement

The Hamilton Princess Hotel's contribution, which includes the provision of a minibus, marks the third time it has partnered with the BNG to facilitate school visits. Jennifer Phillips, the executive director of BNG, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the hotel for its continued support. Thanks to the hotel's generosity, over 1,200 students and 100 teachers were able to visit the BNG exhibition 'Simplicity of Form: Unfolding Abstraction' in the previous year.

Enriching Student Experiences

Tim Morrison, the general manager of the Hamilton Princess Hotel, stressed the significant role of transportation in educational outings. He expressed hope that the hotel's contribution would enable more students to engage with the gallery, fostering a love for art within them. Tours are scheduled twice daily from Monday to Friday until April 5. To further enrich the experience, each student will receive an activity pack to engage with the art at the gallery and continue their exploration at home.