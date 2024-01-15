Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Specials Program to Feature High-Profile Films

Injecting high-profile films into its non-competitive gala segment, the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Specials program is set to captivate audiences with leading films from a myriad of genres. Among the anticipated films are ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, a crime action movie featuring Kristen Stewart, and ‘The Roundup: Punishment’, a Korean thriller led by Don Lee. These films will be making their international and world premieres respectively at the Berlinale, following the former’s debut at Sundance.

Noteworthy Inclusions and Premieres

Also gracing the Berlinale Specials lineup are ‘Shikun’, a compelling drama crafted by Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai, and ‘Turn in the Wound’, an insightful documentary by Abel Ferrara that delves into the post-war life in Kyiv. ‘Supersex’, an Italian Netflix drama chronicling the life of porn star Rocco Siffredi, and ‘The Box Man’ by the renowned Japanese director Gakuryu Ishii, are among the other notable inclusions.

Documentaries in the Spotlight

Adding to the diverse array of films, French documentarian Nicolas Philibert will present ‘Averroes & Rosa Parks’, a sequel to his Golden Bear-winning ‘On the Adamant’. The Berlinale Specials will also showcase documentaries including ‘Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger’, ‘The Empty Grave’, a poignant portrayal of the retrieval of Tanzanian ancestors’ remains, and ‘exergue – on documenta 14’, an extensive film on the documenta 14 art exhibition.

Upcoming Announcements and Festival Dates

The Berlinale promises more cinematic excitement with the announcement of its full competition lineup on January 22. The festival, poised as an important event on the international film calendar, will commence its run from February 15-25.