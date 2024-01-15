en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Specials Program to Feature High-Profile Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Specials Program to Feature High-Profile Films

Injecting high-profile films into its non-competitive gala segment, the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Specials program is set to captivate audiences with leading films from a myriad of genres. Among the anticipated films are ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, a crime action movie featuring Kristen Stewart, and ‘The Roundup: Punishment’, a Korean thriller led by Don Lee. These films will be making their international and world premieres respectively at the Berlinale, following the former’s debut at Sundance.

Noteworthy Inclusions and Premieres

Also gracing the Berlinale Specials lineup are ‘Shikun’, a compelling drama crafted by Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai, and ‘Turn in the Wound’, an insightful documentary by Abel Ferrara that delves into the post-war life in Kyiv. ‘Supersex’, an Italian Netflix drama chronicling the life of porn star Rocco Siffredi, and ‘The Box Man’ by the renowned Japanese director Gakuryu Ishii, are among the other notable inclusions.

Documentaries in the Spotlight

Adding to the diverse array of films, French documentarian Nicolas Philibert will present ‘Averroes & Rosa Parks’, a sequel to his Golden Bear-winning ‘On the Adamant’. The Berlinale Specials will also showcase documentaries including ‘Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger’, ‘The Empty Grave’, a poignant portrayal of the retrieval of Tanzanian ancestors’ remains, and ‘exergue – on documenta 14’, an extensive film on the documenta 14 art exhibition.

Upcoming Announcements and Festival Dates

The Berlinale promises more cinematic excitement with the announcement of its full competition lineup on January 22. The festival, poised as an important event on the international film calendar, will commence its run from February 15-25.

0
Arts & Entertainment International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
19 seconds ago
2024 Critics Choice Awards: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Lead Wins; Special Honors for Harrison Ford, America Ferrera
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, a dazzling celebration of stellar cinematic and television feats, unfurled on January 14, 2024, at Santa Monica’s versatile venue, the Barker Hangar. The event, radiating with Hollywood’s brightest stars, was animatedly hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler and broadcast live on the CW channel. The ceremony’s highlights are now available on
2024 Critics Choice Awards: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Lead Wins; Special Honors for Harrison Ford, America Ferrera
Nevisian Photographer Kacey Jeffers Debuts with 'Multitudes' at Frost Art Museum
6 mins ago
Nevisian Photographer Kacey Jeffers Debuts with 'Multitudes' at Frost Art Museum
'The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Anime Set to Premiere in January 2024
10 mins ago
'The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Anime Set to Premiere in January 2024
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
5 mins ago
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
Ryan Gosling Honored with Kirk Douglas Award: A Tribute to Family and Film
5 mins ago
Ryan Gosling Honored with Kirk Douglas Award: A Tribute to Family and Film
Jillian Bromwich and Montel Hewson: Dancing Together on and off 'Dancing with the Stars'
5 mins ago
Jillian Bromwich and Montel Hewson: Dancing Together on and off 'Dancing with the Stars'
Latest Headlines
World News
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
16 seconds
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
24 seconds
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
29 seconds
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
31 seconds
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
33 seconds
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
5 mins
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
5 mins
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
5 mins
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
25 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
46 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app