Berlin Film Festival to Premiere 'Small Things Like These', A Dark Tale from Ireland's Past

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival, a cornerstone in Europe's film circuit alongside Cannes and Venice, is set for a captivating beginning with the world premiere of 'Small Things Like These'. The drama, starring Cillian Murphy, best known for his role in 'Peaky Blinders' and recent Golden Globe win for 'Oppenheimer', is scheduled to premiere on February 15.

A Collaboration of Old Allies

The film marks another collaboration between Murphy and Belgian director Tim Mielants, their paths having crossed previously on 'Peaky Blinders'. The storyline revolves around a coal merchant in the 1980s, portrayed by Murphy, who stumbles upon appalling truths about the Magdalene Laundries run by the Catholic Church.

Unveiling History's Dark Secrets

The Magdalene Laundries were institutions where over 10,000 women were exploited as unpaid labor. The victims, a vast majority of whom were ostracized for pregnancy out of wedlock, rape victims, prostitutes, and the disabled, were forced to toil, despite the laundries operating on a commercial basis. These grim realities were illuminated in a 1,000-page report by Irish authorities in 2013, which prompted an apology from then-prime minister Enda Kenny.

The Creative Minds Behind the Screen

The film is an adaptation of a book by Irish author Claire Keegan, brought to life on screen by playwright Enda Walsh's screenplay. The production team includes not only Murphy himself, but also Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The Berlinale is not just about films; it's about the people who make and represent them. The event has announced other notable figures such as Lupita Nyong'o, who will be the first black person to head the jury, and Martin Scorsese, set to receive a lifetime achievement award.