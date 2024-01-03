en English
Arts & Entertainment

Benzaiten Center Hosts Italian Glass Artist Davide Salvatore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
The Benzaiten Center, an arts hub in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, known for its unique gallery and creation space for glass artists, has made a mark in the local community and the global glass art scene. It offers an exploratory space for children, providing educational field trips and visits to foster creativity. In a recent development, the center is hosting the world-renowned Italian glass artist, Davide Salvatore.

Connecting International Artists and Community

Events at the Benzaiten Center are designed to connect the community and international artists, enriching the local cultural landscape. Davide Salvatore’s arrival is one such occasion, offering a series of events including a meet-and-greet on January 11th, a dinner on January 12th, and a free family day on January 13th.

Davide Salvatore: Master of Glass Artistry

Salvatore will demonstrate his glass artistry skills during these events. His unique methods and creative prowess will be on full display, offering a rare opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the world of glass artistry.

Benzaiten Center: A Cultural Hub

The Benzaiten Center stands as a significant cultural hub in Palm Beach County. By hosting renowned artists like Salvatore, the center continues to foster a vibrant, creative environment. For more information about the Benzaiten Center and its upcoming events, individuals are encouraged to visit the center’s website.

Arts & Entertainment Italy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

