Benny the Butcher Clears Air on DMX Comments, Griselda Rumors, and Gibbs Feud

In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, hip-hop artist Benny the Butcher clarified comments he made concerning DMX that some fans perceived as disrespectful. Benny stated that his previous tweet, dating back to 2022, claimed he would drop the best Def Jam hip-hop album since DMX’s 1998 release ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.’ However, he emphasized that his intention was not to disrespect DMX or his legacy but to create a significant moment for Def Jam.

Clarifying Misconstrued Remarks

Benny expressed frustration with how his words were portrayed by bloggers and on social media. He was critical of the misinterpretations that followed his tweet, expressing that his aim was to make a bold declaration about his upcoming album.

Griselda: A Family, Not a Breaking Group

In the same interview, Benny also addressed the status of his musical group, Griselda. Dispelling breakup rumors, he referred to the group as a ‘family,’ suggesting stable relations within the group.

An Uninterested Stance Towards Reconciliation

Furthermore, Benny touched upon his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs. He confirmed that he is not interested in reconciling, signaling a continued rift between the two artists.

Benny the Butcher’s upcoming major label album, ‘Everybody Can’t Go,’ is set to be released on January 26. Fans anticipate further developments in his career and his contributions to the hip-hop scene.