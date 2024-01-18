Benjamin Walker to Star in Musical 'Opening Night' at London's West End

In a riveting fusion of cinema and theatre, the musical adaptation of John Cassavetes' 1977 film, 'Opening Night,' is poised to illuminate the stage at London's West End. The much-anticipated production will commence its performances at the Gielgud Theatre on March 6, 2023, and will run for a limited season until July 27, 2023.

Tony Nominee Benjamin Walker Takes Center Stage

Acclaimed actor and Tony Award nominee, Benjamin Walker, will step into the shoes of Maurice, a role originally brought to life by Cassavetes himself in the film. Walker's multifaceted artistic prowess and theatrical verve make him a fitting choice for this intensely emotional role.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Walker is set to be flanked by an ensemble of gifted performers, including Rebecca Thornhill, Cilla Silvia, Ian McLarnon, Jos Slovick, Sheridan Smith, Hadley Fraser, Shira Haas, Nicola Hughes, Amy Lennox, and John Marquez. This diverse cast is set to bring a fresh, dynamic interpretation to the original story, which revolves around Myrtle, an aging and alcoholic stage actress grappling with a nervous breakdown onstage after the death of a fan.

At the helm of this ambitious project is visionary director, Ivo van Hove, whose interpretation of the story is complemented by the evocative music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright. The show's aesthetic and sensory experience is further shaped by Jan Versweyveld's set, lighting, and video design, An D'Huys' costumes, and the sonic landscape forged by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton. Musical supervision and direction are in the capable hands of Nigel Lilley, while Polly Bennett's choreography promises to add another layer of expressiveness to the narrative.

Anticipation Builds for Opening Night

As the curtain rises on 'Opening Night' in March, audiences can expect a night of compelling theatre that merges the visceral power of film with the immediacy and intimacy of live performance. This production is not just a tribute to Cassavetes' groundbreaking work, but also a testament to the transformative power of theatre in retelling timeless stories.