Arts & Entertainment

Benjamin Ayres and Nikki DeLoach Reunite for Hallmark’s ‘True Justice: Family Ties’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Benjamin Ayres and Nikki DeLoach Reunite for Hallmark’s ‘True Justice: Family Ties’

Acclaimed actor Benjamin Ayres didn’t hesitate to join the cast of Hallmark’s ‘True Justice: Family Ties,’ even before diving into the script. His decision, driven by sheer respect and admiration for co-writer and co-star Nikki DeLoach, showcases the power of professional camaraderie in the world of entertainment. This project reunites Ayres and DeLoach, who have previously shared screen space and maintain a mutual admiration.

Star-Studded Cast with a Captivating Narrative

The narrative of ‘True Justice: Family Ties’ centers around a law student named Casey, essayed by Katherine McNamara, who embarks on the toughest journey of her life when her brother is wrongfully indicted for murder. The ensemble cast includes renowned Hallmark actors such as Markian Tarasiuk, Marisa McIntyre, and Sabrina Saudin. In this intriguing movie, DeLoach steps into the shoes of a professor, while Ayres portrays District Attorney Quinn.

Intelligent and Engaging Script

Ayres was captivated by the complexity of the script, appreciating its amalgamation of intellect and entertainment. The script, co-penned by DeLoach and Megan McNulty, navigates the convoluted terrains of the police and justice systems. The duo accepted the challenge of crafting a mystery that highlights the issues of wrongful convictions and the pursuit of redemption.

Reunion and Anticipation of Sequel

The strong bond between Ayres and DeLoach hints at the possibility of a sequel to their 2020 film, ‘A Cranberry Christmas.’ The anticipation among fans for this reunion and potential sequel is palpable. ‘True Justice: Family Ties’ is scheduled to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, adding another feather to the cap of this talented ensemble.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

