Benin Art Exhibition: Godwin Eboh Advocates for PLWDs Through Art

Inside the Ben Osawese Art Foundation in Benin, a vibrant art exhibition is in full swing. Aptly named ‘Work from the Moat of Benin’, the event is the brainchild of Godwin Eboh, a physically challenged sculptor committed to the cause of People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs). Launched on December 16 and set to conclude on January 16, this exhibition is far more than an art sale – it’s a call to arms in support of PLWDs, blending artistry with advocacy.

Art with a Cause

Eboh’s exhibit takes a philanthropic turn, pledging 20% of the proceeds from the art sales for the benefit of PLWDs. This financial aid is aimed at uplifting those with disabilities in the spheres of education, vocation, and sports. Eboh’s vision extends beyond just financial support. He aims to invest in human capital and establish a center where PLWDs can acquire skills for their personal development. The exhibition seeks to attract not just art enthusiasts, but also individuals and organizations who can contribute financially to the cause.

Unwavering Support

The exhibition has been graced by the presence of esteemed local figures, including the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki. The governor inaugurated the event, signaling his and the state’s support for Eboh’s mission. The support from the state government and prominent figures amplifies the exhibition’s impact, contributing to the recognition and the much-needed support for PLWDs.

Building a Legacy

In the long run, Eboh hopes to create more than a one-time event. His aspiration is to establish a robust institution that can continue to support PLWDs, even after the exhibition concludes. The artist lauds Governor Obaseki for his backing and appreciates the state’s legislative efforts to aid PLWDs, expressing hope that this support will translate into a lasting legacy.