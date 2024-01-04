Bendy The Cage: A New Release Set to Expand the Bendy Universe in 2024

The gaming world is set to welcome another addition to the riveting Bendy franchise, with the release of Bendy The Cage set for 2024. Joey Drew Studios, the developers and publishers behind this psychological horror game, announced this on the game’s Steam page. Although the exact release date remains under wraps, it is confirmed that the game will be launched within the year.

Delving Into The Dark

Bendy The Cage, which will be available on the Microsoft Windows platform, is set to plunge gamers into a continuation of the Bendy narrative. It takes place during the events of Bendy And The Dark Rival, another installment in the series released in 2022. This new game revolves around the character, Henry, and his desperate attempts to escape from ‘The Pit.’ This prison, a spot where the darkest souls are banished, is the setting for a game characterized by metal, blood, and looming madness. Players will be challenged to fight off insanity to survive in this harrowing environment.

Expanding The Bendy Universe

The Bendy franchise is not limiting its expansion to the gaming universe. On December 25, 2023, Joey Drew Studios announced a collaboration with Radar Pictures on what was formerly known as Twitter. Together, they will produce a Bendy movie, marking the franchise’s first foray into the film industry. This move is likely to broaden the franchise’s reach, opening it up to new audiences while providing existing fans with another avenue to explore the intriguing Bendy universe.

Keeping Up With The Franchise

Fans eager to follow the developments can visit the official Joey Drew Studios website for the latest updates. They can also turn to the Bendy page on the former Twitter platform for regular news on the game’s release and the upcoming movie. With the Bendy franchise expanding into new territories and mediums, 2024 promises to be a thrilling year for Bendy fans and gamers alike.