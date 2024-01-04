en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bendy The Cage: A New Release Set to Expand the Bendy Universe in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Bendy The Cage: A New Release Set to Expand the Bendy Universe in 2024

The gaming world is set to welcome another addition to the riveting Bendy franchise, with the release of Bendy The Cage set for 2024. Joey Drew Studios, the developers and publishers behind this psychological horror game, announced this on the game’s Steam page. Although the exact release date remains under wraps, it is confirmed that the game will be launched within the year.

Delving Into The Dark

Bendy The Cage, which will be available on the Microsoft Windows platform, is set to plunge gamers into a continuation of the Bendy narrative. It takes place during the events of Bendy And The Dark Rival, another installment in the series released in 2022. This new game revolves around the character, Henry, and his desperate attempts to escape from ‘The Pit.’ This prison, a spot where the darkest souls are banished, is the setting for a game characterized by metal, blood, and looming madness. Players will be challenged to fight off insanity to survive in this harrowing environment.

Expanding The Bendy Universe

The Bendy franchise is not limiting its expansion to the gaming universe. On December 25, 2023, Joey Drew Studios announced a collaboration with Radar Pictures on what was formerly known as Twitter. Together, they will produce a Bendy movie, marking the franchise’s first foray into the film industry. This move is likely to broaden the franchise’s reach, opening it up to new audiences while providing existing fans with another avenue to explore the intriguing Bendy universe.

Keeping Up With The Franchise

Fans eager to follow the developments can visit the official Joey Drew Studios website for the latest updates. They can also turn to the Bendy page on the former Twitter platform for regular news on the game’s release and the upcoming movie. With the Bendy franchise expanding into new territories and mediums, 2024 promises to be a thrilling year for Bendy fans and gamers alike.

Arts & Entertainment Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

