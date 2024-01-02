Bend’s First Friday Art Walk Returns: A Celebration of Art and Community

The First Friday Art Walk, a popular event in Bend, Oregon, is making a comeback, offering a diverse range of activities, from exhibit openings and live music to workshops and events for the local community. This event, marked by a rich tapestry of artistic and cultural experiences, aims to foster creativity and community spirit by showcasing the talents of local artists and makers.

Engaging with Art and Community

Starting at 4 p.m. downtown and at 3 p.m. in the Old Mill District, the First Friday Art Walk is more than just an exhibition. It’s an opportunity for visitors to engage directly with artists and makers, to delve into their creative processes, and to broaden their perspective on art and craftsmanship. The Art Walk takes place at various locations, including the Old Mill District, Downtown, and Kreitzer Art Gallery and Studio.

A Variety of Local Events

Alongside the Art Walk, there are a plethora of accompanying events catering to a wide array of interests. For those inclined towards hands-on creativity, the DIYcave is hosting a Jewelry Open Lab. Literature enthusiasts can attend the Central Oregon Writers Guild’s monthly meeting, while dance aficionados have the choice of yoga, ecstatic dance, and tango classes. Comedy events such as Beertown Comedy Open Mic and an improv comedy workshop provide an outlet for humor and spontaneity.

Family-Friendly Activities and Workshops

Family-friendly offerings include a Mini Ninja Camp for children and a Storytime with Sloth event at Paulina Springs Books. Additionally, workshops and lectures cover a wide spectrum of topics, from genealogical research and vision board creation to mindfulness meditation. For those who enjoy intellectual stimulation with their refreshments, Trivia on the Moon, Bingo with Bren, and a Scrabble Club are part of the roster. The First Friday Art Walk aims to offer something for everyone in the Bend community, reflecting the richness and diversity of interests and passions within the region.