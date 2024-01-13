Ben Whishaw and Kadiff Kirwan: From Colleagues to Companions

James Bond’s ‘Q’, Ben Whishaw, is reportedly in a relationship with ‘Fleabag’ actor Kadiff Kirwan. The pair, who first crossed paths while portraying doctors on the BBC series ‘This Is Going To Hurt’, have been seen together on several occasions, adding fuel to the rumors of their romance.

The couple, who have been seeing each other for a few months, have a number of mutual friends and have been spotted together at various events, including Margate Pride. The relationship has been kept low-key, with neither party officially confirming the rumors. However, Kirwan hinted at their relationship during an appearance on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, referring to Whishaw as his ‘other half’.

A Look into Whishaw’s Past

Whishaw, 43, previously ended a decade-long relationship with his husband, Mark Bradshaw, in April 2022. The split was attributed to difficulties managing travel and work schedules. The couple had met in 2009 during the filming of ‘Bright Star’, where Whishaw played the role of John Keats and Bradshaw composed the film’s score. They formalized their relationship with a civil partnership in Sydney in 2012.

Whishaw and Kirwan’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from his acclaimed role as Q in the James Bond films ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Spectre’, Ben Whishaw is set to appear in the forthcoming film ‘Paddington In Peru’. Kadiff Kirwan, on the other hand, is known for his roles in ‘Fleabag’ and ‘My Policeman’, where he worked alongside Harry Styles.