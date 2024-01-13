en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ben Whishaw and Kadiff Kirwan: From Colleagues to Companions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Ben Whishaw and Kadiff Kirwan: From Colleagues to Companions

James Bond’s ‘Q’, Ben Whishaw, is reportedly in a relationship with ‘Fleabag’ actor Kadiff Kirwan. The pair, who first crossed paths while portraying doctors on the BBC series ‘This Is Going To Hurt’, have been seen together on several occasions, adding fuel to the rumors of their romance.

From Colleagues to Companions

The couple, who have been seeing each other for a few months, have a number of mutual friends and have been spotted together at various events, including Margate Pride. The relationship has been kept low-key, with neither party officially confirming the rumors. However, Kirwan hinted at their relationship during an appearance on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, referring to Whishaw as his ‘other half’.

A Look into Whishaw’s Past

Whishaw, 43, previously ended a decade-long relationship with his husband, Mark Bradshaw, in April 2022. The split was attributed to difficulties managing travel and work schedules. The couple had met in 2009 during the filming of ‘Bright Star’, where Whishaw played the role of John Keats and Bradshaw composed the film’s score. They formalized their relationship with a civil partnership in Sydney in 2012.

Whishaw and Kirwan’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from his acclaimed role as Q in the James Bond films ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Spectre’, Ben Whishaw is set to appear in the forthcoming film ‘Paddington In Peru’. Kadiff Kirwan, on the other hand, is known for his roles in ‘Fleabag’ and ‘My Policeman’, where he worked alongside Harry Styles.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

