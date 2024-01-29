Ben Shapiro's Unexpected Rap Debut Incites Controversy

Ben Shapiro, a controversial figure renowned for his stance that rap isn't music, has taken a dramatic turn. In an unexpected move, Shapiro has collaborated with rapper Tom MacDonald, known for his right-wing rhetoric, to release a rap song titled Facts. This release has triggered a wave of backlash, inciting a myriad of reactions from the public and the music community.

From Critic to Rapper

Despite Shapiro's past assertions that rap lacks melody and harmony, and thus doesn't qualify as music, he has made a surprising entrance into the rap scene. An arena he has previously criticized heavily. The song features content that many have labeled as racist and transphobic, presented under the guise of 'facts'. The lyrics are largely self-aggrandizing, with Shapiro's attempt at rapping drawing widespread mockery. His voice in the track has drawn comparisons to an AI-generated voice, and his appearance in the music video has been subjected to ridicule.

Contradiction and Controversy

Shapiro's foray into rap is heavily ironic considering his past dismissal of the genre and its artists. Despite his previous claim that rap isn't music, he has actively promoted the song, even dubbing himself "America's #1 rapper", while aiming for a high Billboard placement. This contradiction has not gone unnoticed and has added fuel to the fire of controversy surrounding the song.

Public Reception and Implications

The broader reaction to the song has been a mix of criticism and support. The audience isn't necessarily appreciating the song for its musical quality. Instead, some individuals appear to be engaging with it as a way to align with the offensive messages it promotes. This is reminiscent of how certain conservatives have supported brands or individuals due to shared prejudices. The song's success on platforms like iTunes and YouTube, despite its controversial content, highlights this trend.

As the dust from the controversy continues to swirl, the public waits with bated breath for responses from the rappers targeted in the song. This unexpected development in Shapiro's career has left many questioning the sincerity of his past criticisms of rap and the motivations behind his sudden change of heart.