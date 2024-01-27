Ben Shapiro's Rap Debut in 'Facts' Tops iTunes Chart, Draws Mixed Reactions

In an unexpected crossover between politics and music, far-right political commentator Ben Shapiro, 40, made his debut in a rap single titled 'Facts,' a collaboration with rapper Tom MacDonald. The song, laden with controversial lyrics and anti-establishment themes, climbed swiftly to the peak of the iTunes chart, outperforming chart-toppers like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, and Taylor Swift.

Shapiro's Unforeseen Foray into Music

Best known for his conservative views and the phrase 'facts don't care about your feelings', Shapiro's venture into the music world took many by surprise. His participation in a rap single, a genre he once dismissed as 'not really music,' marks a significant shift. Shapiro, however, brought his classical violin training to the table, contributing to the song's success.

Reception and Reactions

The song's triumph on iTunes was met with a myriad of reactions. The music video, released on January 26, 2024, garnered 300,000 views on YouTube within three hours of its launch, sparking conversations across social media platforms and forums. The collaboration between Shapiro and MacDonald, a self-proclaimed 'MAGA rapper,' drew both support and criticism, stirring up debates about its message and the unlikely pairing.

Nicki Minaj's Humorous Response

Among the many reactions to 'Facts,' one that stood out was from rapper Nicki Minaj, a 41-year-old artist known for her song 'FTCU.' After listening to the track, Minaj humorously pointed out similarities between 'Facts' and her own song 'Roman's Revenge' from the 2010 album Pink Friday. She highlighted the resemblance in the beat and expressed her amusement at Shapiro's lyrical jab at her, inviting her to 'take some notes.'

Despite the song's divisive nature, its swift rise to the top of the iTunes charts and the resulting chatter on social media underscore the significant influence both MacDonald and Shapiro wield in their respective arenas. 'Facts' has unquestionably left a mark on the music and political landscape, regardless of one's alignment with its message.