Ben Shapiro's Hip-Hop Adventure: 'Facts' Stir Up the Music Industry

It's not every day that you witness a conservative commentator making a foray into the world of hip-hop. Yet, that's precisely what Ben Shapiro, in collaboration with Tom MacDonald, did by releasing a rap track titled 'Facts'. The song not only made waves in the music industry but also topped the iTunes charts, causing quite a stir in the rap community, especially among the artists Shapiro criticized in his track.

Shapiro's 'Facts' - A Critique of Hip-Hop

Shapiro, renowned for his conservative viewpoints and not particularly known for his appreciation of hip-hop, took a bold stride into the genre. Through the song, he criticizes various hip-hop artists including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. Shapiro's lyrics reflect his disdain for explicit content in rap music and what he terms as 'woke Karens'. The commentator-turned-rapper challenges these artists to learn from him, all while boasting about his financial gains from 'Facts' and its chart-topping performance.

Nicki Minaj's Reaction to 'Facts'

Minaj, one of the artists hit by Shapiro's lyrics, took to Twitter to express her surprise at the success of 'Facts'. She pointed out the song's resemblance to her track 'Roman's Revenge' when the beat kicks in. Furthermore, Minaj found some of Shapiro's lyrics problematic and expressed skepticism about the track's claimed No. 1 spot on iTunes. The feisty exchange between Minaj and Shapiro reignited the beef between Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, adding fuel to the fire.

Fans' Mixed Reactions to Shapiro's Rap Debut

The release of 'Facts' and the subsequent reactions from Shapiro, Minaj, and other artists left fans divided. While some were amused by Shapiro's unexpected venture into hip-hop and his claim of being 'America's #1 Rapper' in his Twitter bio, others were baffled by the entire scenario. Despite the mixed reactions, the song's success has undoubtedly placed Shapiro in the music charts, marking a unique moment in the history of hip-hop.

In conclusion, the release of 'Facts' has sparked conversations, controversies, and a whirlwind of emotions across the music industry. It remains to be seen how this venture will influence Shapiro's career and the future dynamics of the hip-hop genre.