Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts

Ben Ranson, a notable guitarist, recognized for his intricate guitar compositions and comical original pieces, will be taking center stage at Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji on January 20. A native of Sebeka, Minnesota, and a graduate of the esteemed Berklee College of Music, Ranson’s performance promises to be a musical spectacle.

Ranson’s Musical Journey and Workshop

Ranson, once a student at Bemidji State University, is no stranger to the limelight. Known for his unique integration of humor into his music, Ranson’s performances are a delightful blend of complexity and whimsy. In a bid to share his knowledge and inspire others, Ranson will be conducting an exclusive workshop on unaccompanied musical improvisation ahead of his concert. This workshop offers an invaluable opportunity for aspiring musicians to learn from his experience and expertise.

Upcoming Events at Headwaters

Headwaters Music and Arts has established itself as a hub for musical and artistic events, and the coming months are packed with exciting activities. February 3 will witness a concert featuring Doyle Turner and headliner Kelley Smith. Turner, a Bemidji-based musician and a finalist in the 2023 Red Lodge Songwriting Contest, will showcase his recent album. Smith, hailing from Brainerd, has been turning heads with her 2022 album ‘Moon Child’, earning commendation for her relatable and deeply touching songwriting.

The Cozy Cabin Jam

Further into February, on the 17th, Headwaters will host the ‘Cozy Cabin Jam’. This unique event provides a platform for the music teachers of Headwaters to collaborate and perform. Attendees are encouraged to don cozy attire, adding to the intimate and relaxed atmosphere of the event. In addition to the music, the event will also feature the works of art instructors on display, creating a fusion of music and visual art. Tickets for these events can be secured at Headwaters or through their online portal.