Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite in New Thriller 'Animals' Collaboration

Ben Affleck, acclaimed for directing hits like Argo, is set to helm a new thriller titled "Animals", featuring Matt Damon in a pivotal role. This project marks a critical juncture in Affleck's directorial journey, presenting an opportunity to reestablish his prowess in the crime thriller genre after the underperformance of his 2016 film "Live By Night."

Affleck and Damon: A Proven Partnership

Collaborating once more, Affleck and Damon are reprising the synergy which has previously resulted in impactful cinematic experiences. The project brings Damon, an accomplished actor, under the directorial guidance of Affleck, with the script for "Animals" penned by Connor McIntyre. The duo will also serve as producers for the film, which is scheduled to commence shooting in March in Los Angeles.

The Narrative of "Animals"

The narrative of "Animals" revolves around a mayoral candidate and his wife who descend into a terrifying ordeal when their son is kidnapped. The film, a political thriller, is set to be produced via their Artists Equity studio and will be available on Netflix.

Anticipation and Expectations

Affleck's previous venture, "Air," achieved a high rating of 93%, restoring faith in his directorial abilities. Despite the hiccup that was "Live By Night," the consistent success of his other films, coupled with the proven track record of Affleck and Damon's partnership, fuels optimism that "Animals" will mark a triumphant return for Affleck to the crime thriller genre.