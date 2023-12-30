en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s End-Of-Year Vacation in St. Barts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:10 pm EST
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s End-Of-Year Vacation in St. Barts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, were recently seen soaking in the sun and the scenic beauty of St. Barts. The couple chose the idyllic island as their destination for an end-of-year vacation and were spotted reveling in the charm of the place.

Affleck Chauffeurs Lopez in a Mini Moke Jeep

Adding a touch of whimsy to their vacation, Affleck was seen driving Lopez around in a Mini Moke Jeep. The actor seemed a tad oversized for the petite vehicle but that didn’t appear to damper the couple’s spirits. The sight of Affleck chauffeuring Lopez around the island brought a dash of humor to their tropical getaway.

A Meal at Arawak Cafe and Shopping Spree

While on the island, the couple decided to indulge their taste buds at the Arawak Cafe. Post their meal, they were seen shopping at high-end stores, including Jacques Zolty, a famed perfume shop, and Bulgari, an esteemed jewelry brand.

Intimate Moments in Gustavia

The couple was seen strolling intimately through the quaint town of Gustavia, with Affleck keeping an affectionate hold on Lopez. These moments served to reiterate their strong bond, echoing the couple’s deep affection for each other. However, Affleck was notably absent when Lopez displayed her fit physique on the beach earlier in the week.

An interesting note was the absence of their children on the trip, suggesting that the couple was enjoying some quality time alone. Their vacation offers a glimpse into their relationship, highlighting their comfort and chemistry with each other.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Meseach Semakula's Concert Crowned 2023's Sold-Out Concert of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Veteran Actor Richard Romanus, Known for 'The Sopranos' and 'Mean Streets,' Passes Away at 80

By BNN Correspondents

Rita Ora's Absence from 'The Masked Singer UK' Sparks Intrigue and Humour

By BNN Correspondents

Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban's Historical Archives

By BNN Correspondents

Clash of Clans: An Action-Packed January 2024 on the Horizon ...
@Gaming · 1 hour
Clash of Clans: An Action-Packed January 2024 on the Horizon ...
heart comment 0
‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Meets Theater Icon Lea Salonga

By BNN Correspondents

'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Meets Theater Icon Lea Salonga
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges

By Salman Khan

Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises

By BNN Correspondents

2023 MBC Drama Awards: A Night of Stars and Surprises
2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories

By BNN Correspondents

2023 APAN Star Awards: A Night of Glittering Victories
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
2 mins
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
2 mins
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
3 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
3 mins
Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
8 mins
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
12 mins
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
13 mins
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
22 mins
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
27 mins
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app