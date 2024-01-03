en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to Host ‘Bloody Mary Battle’ Fundraiser

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
As the frosty winds of January sweep through Bemidji, the city brims with anticipation for an event that promises warmth, camaraderie, and the delightful clash of flavors. The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is preparing to host a unique fundraiser christened the “Bloody Mary Battle” on Sunday, January 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the heart of the city’s artistic hub, the Rail River Folk School.

Gastronomic Delights and Musical Rhapsody

The fundraiser, an amalgamation of local culinary talent and musical enchantment, offers attendees an opportunity to savor an array of bloody marys. These tantalizing concoctions, masterpieces of local establishments, will be accompanied by the earthy aroma and robust taste of Cantabria coffee, freshly baked donuts, and an assortment of snacks. But the feast isn’t just for the taste buds. The ears will be treated to the harmonious strains of live music, with the BSO orchestrating a symphony that interweaves the event’s lively atmosphere.

A Symphony of Local Participation

Adding to the richness of the event are a number of local restaurants stepping up to the challenge of the Bloody Mary Battle. These include Fozzie’s, The Tavern, Ruttgers, Table for 7, Wilton Bar, Brigid’s Pub, Red Stu, and Knob and Kettle. Each establishment will put forth its unique interpretation of the classic bloody mary, igniting a friendly battle of flavors that promises to be as entertaining as it is delicious.

Special Appearance by Eric Carlson

The event will also feature a special appearance by Eric Carlson, adding another layer of allure to the musical extravaganza. As the melodies of the BSO and Carlson fill the Rail River Folk School, attendees will find themselves immersed in an experience that transcends the ordinary fundraiser.

Get Your Tickets Now

Tickets for the event are being sold at an early bird rate of $35 per person until January 15. Post this date, tickets may be available at a different rate. As the BSO combines gastronomy and music in a battle of bloody marys, Bemidji prepares to kick off the year with a celebration of its local talent and community spirit.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

