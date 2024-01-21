Bemidji High School to Hold Annual Musical Awards Show and Arts Summit

On Friday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., Bemidji High School (BHS) is set to honor its students' artistic prowess at the annual Musical Awards Show and Arts Summit. Held at the BHS commons, located at 2900 Division St. W, the event will celebrate students who participated in the November production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" via the Spotlight Education awards. These awards are designed to recognize the dedication and excellence of outstanding performers and contributors.

Empowering Students in Artistic Direction

For the second consecutive year, students will have the opportunity to influence the school's creative direction. They will nominate and vote on their preferred shows for the 2024 musical. This democratic process is believed to have led to the high community attendance for "The Little Mermaid". It not only enhances students' sense of ownership in the performing arts program but also helps align productions with audience preferences.

Expanding Opportunities for Talent Showcase

A new initiative will be introduced during this year's summit. Students will be allowed to choose a play to be produced in the spring. This production will serve as a fundraiser for future musical productions and create an avenue for the diverse talents of BHS students to be showcased. This innovative approach offers an additional platform for students to express their artistic abilities while contributing to the sustainability of the school's musical program.

A Celebration of Achievements and Future Endeavours

Jeremiah Liend, the Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, seeing it as a celebration of past achievements and a launchpad for future artistic projects. The BHS Musical Awards Show and Arts Summit is more than just an occasion to honor musical performers—it's a gathering where students, their families, and the community come together to celebrate the success and potential of BHS's performing arts program.